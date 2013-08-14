Flip PDF Introduces Print Function for PDF-Based Flipbooks

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2013 --Flipbuilder.com, a China-based digital publishing software provider, has announced its Flip PDF product now features a custom print function. Users can now choose to let readers print their PDF flip books through controls in the software. All they have to do is select “Print Enable” from the Design Setting panel.



Customizing the print function is easy. From the left-hand panel, users choose “Print Enable -> Yes”. Once this is completed, a Print Button will appear in the flip book tool bar while it is being read. If one does not want their work to be printed out by others, they can hide the Print button, and viewers will not have the option to produce a paper copy.



In addition, flipbook designers can choose to protect their own privileges. A Watermark File can be set for print versions of flipbooks. The interface allows them to set a watermark image or SWF, which will only show on printed pages. These will not appear when the flipbook is viewed online.



The option to print out a paper version of a flipbook has several advantages. Users have another means to save the document or file it. Those with a large number of documents may choose to store them away in an organized file cabinet, for example. They may also wish to distribute it in various situations – throughout the office, to friends, pass out as promotional materials, etc. The new function just adds more versatility to what people can do with the information included in flipbooks.



Flip PDF still provides the same simple conversion tools and those for adding templates, themes, scenes, backgrounds, and plugins. Flipbooks can be published online, by email, or CD, while users can adapt them for mobile viewing. Visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/ to learn more.



About Flipbuilder

Flipbuilder is a part of the Hong Kong based company, Wonder Idea Technology Limited, founded in 2008. It produces business software, productivity tools, and innovative programs for creating multimedia, page-flipping documents. The company’s software is ideal for customers to create e-books, magazines, brochures, reports, flyers, catalogs, and more. Feedback and suggestions from consumers are used to simplify and update software products regularly.