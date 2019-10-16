Flip PDF Is Available for Creating a Flipbook for Science and Education

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2019 --Flip PDF, award-winning software developed by FlipBuilder, is now available to all publishers who wish to create a flipbook for Science and Education. The newly released software allows users to convert PDF files into flipbooks easily and quickly.



Considering the competition in every field today, publishers of reports, research, and many more look for ways to make their work more appealing to readers. One way of doing so is by making the reports, books, etc. more interactive and engaging. FlipBuilder claims its software, Flip PDF, will enable professionals in the Science and Education field to do just that. The software comes with various features and tools that convert static PDF reports and books into interactive and media-rich flipbooks. A flipbook created with Flip PDF can be shared and distributed on the internet easily, thus increasing the readership and engagement.



"To ensure that everyone can use our software, we have included numerous diverse backgrounds, themes, and templates. With these, even users with no coding skills can create mind-blowing reports and books that capture the attention of readers, ensuring they read until the end. Users can do that by simply dragging and dropping elements while using the software," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. Flip PDF users can also use media - links, graphics, audio, and videos while creating appealing flipbooks. The flipbooks can also be shared on social media easily and quickly just by clicking a single button.



Flip PDF creates mobile-friendly flipbooks, ensuring readers have the same experience irrespective of the device they use - PCs or mobile devices. The use of HTML5 technology in its development makes this possible. Other digital files that users can convert with Flip PDF include brochures, catalogs, magazines, and many more. Users can download and use Flip PDF free, and it is just as good as the paid package. The paid package is for users who need to use more advanced features. There is more information about that on the website http://www.flipbuilder.com/



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a popular software development company that focuses on providing individuals and businesses flipbook software for digital publishing work. The company lays emphasis on simplicity and affordability.