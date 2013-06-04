Flip PDF Is High-Quality Page Flip Software Released by FlipBuilder

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2013 --Flip PDF is the newly released page flip software by FlipBuilder. The software provides easy and quick means platform in converting PDF files in ordinary from into high-end booklets with amazing sound and page flip animations. Flip PDF is just such kind of flipbook software that can be utilized in Windows 7, 8, Vista, and XP.



Flip PDF features various options that users can use to create stunning page flipping books. Aside from that, the powerful page flip software features flexible output methods and formats that users can greatly benefit. This new page flip software by FlipBuilder provides user multiple control tools as well as packed with pre-designed and customized templates. Various scenes, themes, and templates inside the page flip software provide users the ability to decorate their page flipping e-books with different pre-embedded layouts.



Using Flip PDF, creating e-books with real flipping effects will only take minutes. The user friendly interface allows users to access all the features of the software to maximize the productivity of their work. This newly released page flip software allows users to even publish their e-book in email, mobile, and in the internet. Also, Flip PDF provides its user the full control on his page flip e-book. Users can use the user friendly toolbar settings to customize the e-book so allow or no to allow other users to download or print their flip e-books. Another thing that made this page flip software more convenient is that it supports multiple social media networks. Users can share or even publish the page flipping books in different social media sites easily.



FlipBuilder, the developer of Flip PDF is dedicated in providing users the best product to ensure greater productivity. The company focuses in the simplicity use of powerful resources in every step of creating their software products. The page flip software is just one of the powerful applications and tools that can convert almost any type of document into stunning flip books. Flip PDF is among the series of flip book software that the company provides to users to get their job done easily and quickly. The company offers 30 day money back guarantee to all customers as well as 100% guaranteed secure page flip software.



For further information about Flip PDF features and functions please visit http://flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/. People interested to learn more about FlipBuilder products and services can log on to its official website to get more information as well.