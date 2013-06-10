Flip PDF Is Introduced as High-Efficiency and High-Quality Page Flipping eBook Software

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2013 --It used to be a long process for authors who wanted their books to be published. They had to send out queries with the hope of getting a response. With traditional publishing the process has not changed very much but the advent of self-publishing certainly empowered many to skip tradition and go it on their own. The eBook, which is usually produced in PDF format, brought self-publishing to the personal computer, thereby skipping the need to find a printing house and a budget to produce hundreds of books. And now the Flip PDF software makes creating top quality publications with high production values accessible to everyone.



The Flip PDF is user-friendly software that batch converts ordinary PDF files into booklets with impressive page flip animations and sound. This software is ideal for anyone publishing online books, magazines, catalogues, brochures, pamphlets and more. Versions for the software are available For Windows 8, 7, Vista, XP. Also a (Flip PDF for Mac version: For Mac OS 10.5 or above) is also available.



Creator and Founder of the eFlip technologies, Sam Huang, talked about how the Flip PDF makes more business sense than the standard PDF. “Customers need strong visual impact to make them impressive. Flip PDF is just such software that can give PDF file attractive page flipping effects,” he/she said.



Flip PDF allows users to customize the look of their publications or they can choose from a huge variety of templates. Once created, users can immediately publish their created flip books online, even if they do not have a website. For those who do have a website, they receive an embed code that they can paste into the webpage source code directly.



Flipbuilder developed an Upload Online Service that allows users to upload their books with no FTP or other upload tool needed. They can publish to the web, send via email, and even distribute it on Mobile, Mac or CD-ROM. The FlipBuilder Upload Service uses Amazon S3 service to store the book data. All data is protected with Amazon S3’s data protection features. No need to worry about losing data because of unintended user actions, application errors, or infrastructure failures.



The website includes all the information needed to get started. And Flipbuilder’s renowned and experienced support team is always available to address any specific questions that may not be addressed on the site.



For more information about page flipping ebook creator, click and visit the FlipBuilder official website.