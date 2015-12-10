Flip PDF Is More User-Friendly with Free Business Magazine Template

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2015 --With the vast amount of content on the Internet, it is necessary to make the content stand out in order to garner attention and create new leads. The space has become so competitive that it is not only necessary to produce great content, but also to present it well. And Flip PDF has been offering the best presentation solutions for years, giving marketers and content-creators access to the best presentation tools on the Internet: Digital Interactive Magazines.



And now, FlipBuilder, the company behind Flip PDF is proud to announce free business magazine template for its digital magazine creation platform, making it even easier for marketers to create and present content in interesting ways. Flip PDF's slick magazines capture the attention of readers, and have the best conversion rates, and now marketers can get their content up without much hassle.



In a nutshell, it all comes down to three simple steps: Import PDF, choose suitable templates and customize as much as you want. That's all there is to it. There are a wide variety of templates available, and marketers can make their digital magazine unique by inserting hyperlinked company logos, images, videos, etc. This helps marketers to get their magazine up and running quickly while also making it stand out from the crowd.



With integration into Wordpress and Joomla, the distribution part is taken care of. And since, Flip PDF magazines are SEO-friendly, a part of the promotion is already taken care of. In addition to this, the intuitive presentation and interactivity compels readers to share your content on social-media. Plus, magazines produced with Flip PDF are now mobile-friendly, enabling marketers to tap into a highly-interactive audience that consumes lots of content on the go.



Flip PDF makes the task of deploying a digital magazine a trivial task now, and marketers can now focus on creating content, instead of mulling over time-consuming content-presentation solutions. Those interested to know more may visit their website http://www.flipbuilder.com, FlipBuilder will be the great helper in digital publishing.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder, the innovative digital publishing platform, gets PDF converted to flipbook with a series of powerful flipbook software. Flip PDF is recognized as the leading flipbook creator that helps users to design interactive content in a short time.