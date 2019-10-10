Flip PDF Is Recognized as One of the Most in-Demand Pamphlet Makers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2019 --Flip PDF, a pamphlet maker developed by FlipBuilder for e-publishers, was recently listed among the top-rated pamphlet makers. It is adequate for creating interactive pamphlets from ordinary PDF files.



FlipBuilder's pamphlet maker ranks high among similar software because of various amazing features that come with the software. While it is simple to use, the designers also included tools that make pamphlet creation quick, thereby increasing productivity. With a few clicks, a publisher can easily convert a flat PDF file into an intriguing digital pamphlet. There are many predesigned themes and templates, as well as backgrounds that users can use. As a result, the software saves effort since users do not have to start designing from scratch. Another great feature is that publishers can create digital pamphlets with simple drag and drop tools. That is, no coding skill is needed to create mind-blowing pamphlets.



"It is reported that making pamphlets interactive increases readers' engagement. Thus, we have provided publishers with a pamphlet maker that will enable them to include interactive media in their pamphlets. Users are able to include images, videos, audio, and rich media formatted text and links in their pamphlets," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder. Publishers can also upload their pamphlets online after creation even without using FTP or any other upload tool. The published pamphlets are mobile responsive as readers get the same quality across all devices (both desktop and mobile devices).



Unlike printed pamphlets, publishers can edit content in their online published pamphlets. That can be done with Flip PDF too. Another feature that is useful to publishers that are integrated with Flip PDF is Google Analytics. The powerful analytics feature allows users to monitor the readership of their published pamphlets. For information about the device specification and versions of the software, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a renowned software company that provides easy-to-use and powerful digital publishing software for its users. The company focuses on simplicity and cost-effectiveness.