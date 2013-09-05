Flip PDF Is Released to Create Professional Quality Flipping eBooks in Easy Steps

HongKong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2013 --Flipping eBooks are becoming increasingly popular among businesses and organizations due to the variety of purposes businesses and organizations can use eBooks. Now, Hong Kong software company, Flip Builder, has released Flip PDF, an easy to use and quick way for any computer user to create stunning eBooks.



With Flip PDF, users will convert ordinary PDF files into colorful booklets with page flip animations and sound. Businesses and organizations are using this technology to create digital magazines, catalogs, brochures and more without having to do any computer programming. Not only does Flip PDF allow users to convert PDF files to eBooks, but images as well.



To use Flip PDF users can follow three easy steps. First, users simply import PDF or image files. Second, users can choose stylistic options such as themes, backgrounds, bookmark tabs, colors, and more. Last, users publish their flipbook to cater to their needs. This includes publishing the flipbook to a format such as ZIP, EXE, Mac App, FBR, Mobile Version, CD, E-Mail, Screen Saver, et cetera. Now Flip PDF users have a professional and high-quality flipbook to share with the world.



Flip PDF is incredibly easy to use and anyone can use this software. After a period, users will discover a variety of useful functions, which allow them to become more creative with these eBooks. Users can also go online to download more themes, templates, scenes, backgrounds and plugins to make each flipbook unique.



Flip PDF version 3.9.8 and above provides a Plugin function that lets users add multimedia such as flash, images, dynamic text and photo slideshows. Users can also incorporate YouTube Videos and MP3’s into their eBooks without any programming skills necessary.



Any computer user can create a stunning and powerful eBook with this software. Businesses and organizations have the ability to engage their customers with an animated and professional eBook. Flip PDF is available for Windows 8, 7, Vista, XP and Mac OS 10.5 and above for $99.00 with a 30-day money back guarantee. Flip PDF is available for download at http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/.