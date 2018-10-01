Flip PDF Is the Most Favorite Photo Book Design Software by FlipBuilder

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2018 --Flip PDF is the most user-friendly photo book design software in the world made by FlipBuilder for converting PDFs into appealing photo books with the purpose of transforming businesses and families by creating classic memories. The software is adored for creating high-quality photo books from PDF files. It is now in the market in a variety of languages. Besides, it gives a chance for all to taste the awesome pre-made layouts.



The collaborative and convenient photo book design software is of high value to every kind of users, since it helps to keep memories during field events or the home-based activities. One of the wedding photographers produced the most beautiful photo books owing it to Flip PDF. Besides, a tourist with little background in software has stored one-of-a-kind memories of a well spent time in some magnificent sceneries during the holiday, he gave most credit to the software.



The CEO of FlipBuilder, Winston Zhang has continued to appreciate all the positive comments from the enthusiastic users promising that FlipBuilder has given an enormous chance to the world to preserve memories by using all the impressive templates, background and scenes. He emphasized that Flip PDF is a professional tool that provides interactive designs for both businesses and families.



The photo book produces real flip sound while reading offline and online. Furthermore, there are more than 100 backgrounds, themes and scenes that are modern and continuously update giving users a variety so they can put their precious photos.



The photo book design software is accessible providing perfect layouts and classic in-built features that allow any user to add background music, fresh color and add a hardcover with a shadow. The demo empowers the new users to use the software with ease. Pet lovers, wedding planners, families and businesses among others can use the templates that come with photo slideshow and clips of all kind.



Users can send their beautiful photo books via emails since most of the files can be zipped or created in the HTML or EXE format. Flip PDF provides a platform where users can invite families and friends to add their pictures too. The software allows others to edit content to perfection.



