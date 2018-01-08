Flip PDF Magazine Maker from FlipBuilder Marks a Milestone

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2018 --Flip PDF magazine maker from FlipBuilder has proved to be a sign of success in the digital publishing world as it has been downloaded millions of users across the world. It is advanced software that converts PDF to page flip magazine for online and offline reading. Using impressive built-in-templates, themes, and animations available in this magazine maker, users can easily create striking flip magazines in minutes without any professional programming skills and share them with the online world.



"Digital magazines are a powerful tool for advertising and marketing, which spread the information of publishers to their readers and entertain them globally. But it is a fact that scrolling through hundreds of pages can be tedious even for the most ardent fan of e-magazines. Well, thanks to the conversion software of PDF to Page Flip PDF that are designed to make digital magazines more attractive and easy-to-read. Flip PDF magazine maker enables users to blend their content with the fabulous print layout, bold graphics, fonts, videos, photos and more to create very realistic and beautiful digital magazines. Not only, page flip magazines make reading interesting and appealing for readers but also help to boost the web traffic of the particular websites." said Alice Lee, Marketing Head of FlipBuilder, when making an announcement on the highest ranking of Flip PDF magazine maker.



Flip PDF magazine maker is the free software that can be downloaded directly from the official website of FlipBuilder. It is very simple and easy to use and takes very minimal time to convert a PDF to page flip magazine. Once the conversion is done, pages of the magazine can be flipped with a simple click of a mouse and the users would get free from scrolling down the pages. It will definitely enhance the reading experience because magazines are formatted in a way that readers will think they are having a hard copy in front of them.



To get more information about Flip PDF magazine maker, please look into FlipBuilder site.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a predominantly digital publishing platform that has revolutionized the online publishing world by launching their intuitive software for converting PFD files into flipbooks like magazines, brochures, and catalogs. Flip PDF magazine maker is another masterpiece of FlipBuilder that creates eye-catching magazines that give an ideal reading experience to their readers.