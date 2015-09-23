Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2015 --Today, free flipbook Creator Flip PDF announces that now everyone can be a publisher to achieve PDF to flipbook in under an hour. It is great news to those who knows nothing about coding but want to create a flipbook in person.



With the Free Flipbook Creator, anyone can create flipbook without coding experience and in less than an hour publish a magazine, eBook or even a digital brochure to the internet. These beautiful, content rich materials are then available for using both offline and online and include the ability to use Google Analytics to know exactly how one's readers and customers are interacting with the product in real time.



The software contains a library of templates that are easily used with drag and drop technology to complete. One should necessitate the need for customization requirements on items such as tool bar style, buttons position, background features or even more, and FlipBuilder will provide a solution which perfectly addresses their needs at a very affordable price. There are also themes that may be used for those who are creating something like a newsletter that will be sent on a monthly basis and would like to keep the look consistent.



It is the least effort to import a PDF that's required to make an eBook. The published flipbook works on several platforms (PC, Mac, and Android). Flip PDF, also known as the free brochure maker , allows users to add videos, dynamic images, flash and buttons to buy in the brochures. All these can help to promote the business.



FlipBuilder also offers an Online Host Service, a fully automated publishing solution, which is designed for users to manage and share online digital publications with the public worldwide. It is an effective way to save both time and money.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is the global digital publishing developer that specializes in the flipbook publishing. It has developed many tools in helping the users create the flipbook with rich content.



For more information, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/