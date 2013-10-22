Flip PDF Now Can Batch Convert PDF Flip Books for Online eBook Retailer

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2013 --Flip PDF, a software offering by Flip Builder is allowing users across the globe to batch convert simple PDF files into stunning HTML booklets that appear like a natural paper book. Sound and other animations can also be added to the booklet and that to without the need of learning any kind of coding. The software comes with a range of templates, themes, backgrounds, scenes and plug-ins among others and allows users to create animated scenes for their books.



Sources confirm that the company has started an Upload Online Service as well that allows the users to upload the created flip books in a matter of minutes without understanding the details related to complex procedures and tools including File Transfer Protocol of FTP. The uploaded books can be viewed in a number of different device types including PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad and Android based phones among others. The users can also manage all their publication right from a single account. The books can also be shared on social media, sent via emails and embedded into web pages.



The company is also offering a Flip Builder Shopping Cart Service that allows users to sell the published books online. The important point related to the same is that it works for the user’s website as well as any other site including eBay, MySpace, Google Base, Craigslist and other websites using PayPal. The cart service is compatible with PayPal Payments Standard, PayPal Payments Advanced, PayPal Payments Pro and PayPal Payflow Pro to name a few. The tool also provides a demo book case for presenting the flip books in an attractive manner.



“The Flip PDF make simple and flat PDF files appear attractive with a lot of animations and other cool additions. You do not need to understand any kind of coding and can also upload it online using the additional Upload Online Services we offer. If you are looking for an online store to sell your creations, we again have something for you,” said the representative of the company.



About Flip Builder

Flip Builder is Hong Kong based company providing unique ad useful software to clients across the globe. The company started operations in the year and offers various tools and applications to convert documents into flipbooks.



To learn more about the software and create a unique flip book, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/.