Flip PDF Pro by FlipBuilder, a Magazine Maker for Self-Publishing

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2017 --FlipBuilder is happy to announce the development of Flip PDF Pro magazine maker that helps publishers easily and effectively create their digital magazines. Thanks to this one-of-a-kind software, people can now convert their business PDF files into interactive magazines with flipping page effect and background sound.



Multiple opportunities are available for publishers who use Flip PDF Pro. Thanks to its unique features, users can make stunning magazines that can draw hundreds and even thousands of new customers and prospective customers.



The ready magazines are responsive and can be read on any mobile device. If the publishers do not have servers, they can use Cloud to upload the ready magazine. This will ensure the copyright and security of the magazine.



Some of the features of Flip PDF Pro include:



-Multiple rich media features, such as text, audio file, Flash, image gallery, hyperlink, YouTube video, hot spots, etc.



-Digital magazines are based on HTML5 and Flash, which enables iPad, Android and iPhone users to tap, touch and swipe them for unmatched and smooth reading experience.



-The magazine maker gives businesses an opportunity to add their website icon or brand logo into the magazine for effective promotion.



-Over 400 themes, 700 backgrounds and 200 scenes are available for users who can customize them for their specific business needs.



-Multiple plugins can be added to the magazine, such as news rotator, banners, music player, image slider, YouTube video banner, etc.



Alan Chen, the designer of Flipbuilder, shares his thoughts: "We are not satisfied with our current achievement and work tirelessly to constantly improve our product. I believe this is the secret behind our success!"



To find out more information about the Flip PDF Pro magazine maker, please visit FlipBuilder website.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is established to provide publishers around the world with affordable and convenient software that can easily convert static PDF files into stunning digital flipbooks.