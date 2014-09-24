Flip PDF Pro v2.1.6 Has Been Released by Flipbuilder.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --FlipBuilder, a premier flip book software company is pleased to announce major enhancements to Flip PDF Pro, software that provides a powerful publishing solution to fully engage online and offline audiences with rich interactive media experience.



Flip PDF Pro allows the user to easily embed all types of animated media into a flip book. With a simple drag and drop, users can embed YouTube videos, hyperlinks, animated text, image galleries, audio files and flash to present a life-like flip book experience. For ecommerce stores, this allows them to create product and service brochures for displaying to consumers elegantly. Click here to view the example.



Touch support allows a stunning mobile experience to engage customers on iPads, iPhones and Androids. Built-in Flash and HTML5 enables flip books to run smoothly on desktops and mobile devices. Flip PDF Pro provides the reader with an impressive digital page turning magazine, catalog or newspaper experience.



Branding a business is critical to success. With Flip PDF Pro, users have the flexibility of customizing the toolbar, branding a logo or website icon to achieve maximum awareness of their brand to the consumer. Company pictures, buttons and hot spots can be easily integrated into the flip book. Providing an interactive experience to consumers generates traffic which results in more revenues and exposure.



Publish flip books online, by mobile, CD, email or Mac. Flip PDF Pro provides several choices on sharing flip books. Flip PDF Pro provides HTML formatted books for exposure online without a domain or paying royalty fees. Distribute the flip book by email, CD/DVD, dlash drives, ZIP/EXEE, Mac app and mobile. For advanced users, Flip PDF Pro has the capability to upload to a FTP server directly. The flip book can be even used as a screen saver. The flipbook can also be published via a Wordpress, Joomla & Drupal module directly.



Create flip books with pre-installed templates, themes, scenes, backgrounds and plugins. Flip PDF Pro offers several layout and tool bar features. Customize a flip book to a stylish caliber with dozens of template settings. Built-in plugins of Flip PDF Pro offer the user customization of their ebook with banners, news, image sliders, music players, YouTube video banners and much more. Over 200 themes, 200 scenes and 700 backgrounds are available with Flip PDF Pro.



Experienced users benefit from command line features to create single or batch conversion modes. Flip PDF pro provides easy automation of creating flip books with-out opening a windows desktop application. Customize and set multiple commands to perform conversions with ease.



Google Analytics integration provides the user with complete statistical reporting of their flipbooks popularity. Monitor key elements of flip books by analyzing their statistics.



Social network support provides integration of flip books to social media with a click of a button. Users can share flip book links to Facebook and Twitter users. Users can also send links via email or even embed flipbooks directly to a website.



Multi-language support provides over 11 languages such as German, French, Spanish and Portuguese. Each user can customize Flip PDF Pro to their home native language.



The upload online feature of Flip PDF Pro provides convenient single or batch uploading of flip books instantly after creation. Users can manage their flip books for easy accessibility to users on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad and Android devices.



Record audio for a flip book, synchronize text and even apply audio files directly to all pages of the flip book. The assistant feature is extremely useful in helping to build a presentation for meetings, children’s stories and books for learning.



For those who sell ebooks online, Flip PDF Pro provides a shopping cart feature which enables the user to sell their ebook via their website, eBay, MySpace, Google Base, Craigslist and various other services. The built-in billing feature provides easy integration to Paypal.



The bookcase feature of Flip PDF Pro provides a stunning graphical library featuring published flip books of the user. Design a unique bookcase to showcase stylish flip books.



“We’re thrilled to offer the upgraded version of Flip PDF Pro” quoted Alice Lee, marketing director of FlipBuilder. “Our goal as a company is to provide users with easy-to-use software while producing beautiful content and helping to boost popularity”. “I personally encourage anyone who hasn’t tried Flip PDF Pro to try it and prepare themselves to be amazed at how easy it can be to create beautiful flip books in a matter of minutes”.



Major enhancements of Flip PDF Pro v2.1.6 include:



1. GS (-p) in Command Lind mode

2. Support exporting and importing Bookmark Tab

3. Improve project processing, load HTML Meta (e.g., title & keywords) of saved projects automatically

4. Add national flag icon for optional language

5. Improved flipbook shadow effect

6. Improved flipbook page thickness

7. Improved Float and Neat Templates

8. Fixed Google Analytics issue

9. Add QR code (in Share button) in Classical, Spread, Float; Flat templates

10. Fixed flip book Retain Center issue in the mobile version

11. Mobile version supports page index parameter



Existing users can upgrade for free to enjoy the new features. Flip PDF users can upgrade to Pro by paying a $200 difference.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovator of software for the conversion of static PDF documents to dynamic engaging flip books with page flipping effects. FlipBuilder is known worldwide as a premier professional digital publishing company.



For more information on Flip PDF Pro, to upgrade, please download it free