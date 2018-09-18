Flip PDF Professional Acclaimed as No.1 Free Page Flip Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2018 --Flip PDF Professional is the most powerful and convenient free page flip software in the market brought to users by FlipBuilder for the creation of page flip books with the aim to take businesses one step ahead towards their goals. Besides it converts PDF files/images into page flip books. It is available in 11 different languages and all its valuable functions are now for free!



This user-friendly free page flip software has been useful to all sorts of users across the world for it has aided students, businesses as well as housewives. One of the school students commented that she successfully submitted an amazing presentation to her school with the aid of Flip PDF Professional while she was not a computer pro. An eBook seller said that he liked using the software for it enabled him to earn a great deal of dollars.



Winston Zhang, FlipBuilder's CEO has shown gratitude towards its avid users saying that FlipBuilder has provided infinite opportunities for publishing and selling page flip books with their target design, format, layout, content and shopping cart.



Flip PDF Professional is now available for free with much more customized multi-media including Youtube video hyperlink as well as Flash in the drag-and-drop interface for customizing page flip books. Its online tutorial lets everyone access the software easily. This free page flip software allows anyone to present page flip books with various templates.



Moreover, there is additional plug-in opportunity to the book for banner, news rotator, image slider, music player, Youtube video banner etc. There are 400+ themes, 200+ scenes and 700+ backgrounds with continuously updated templates and other resources to allow users to choose their desired one.



Flip PDF Professional is perfect for fulfilling sharing target of users as the page flip books made by Flip PDF Professional can be published as HTML, ZIP and EXE formats, which makes it possible for users to send them to their readers via Email. Besides, users can publish them online and share them on their social media such as Facebook, Twitter, G+ and so on.



