Flip PDF Professional Becomes the Best E-Brochure Software by FlipBuilder

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2019 --Flip PDF Professional is the best e-brochure software developed by the leading provider of digital publishing solutions, FlipBuilder. Flip PDF Professional has amazing features and continues to stand out from other such software applications on the market. Its unique features and benefits have made it one of the most sought-after solutions available, helping it garner reviews from users across the globe, which has also made it rank as one of the best e-brochure software applications.



The concept of digital publishing has grown over the years with businesses and individuals looking to harness the amazing features and benefits of e-publishing. However, many of the available software applications have not been able to satisfy the needs of users and this is where FlipBuilder has been able to change the narrative with the release of Flip PDF Professional and the unique features of the software.



Flip PDF Professional allows users to easily create inspiring page-turning brochures to display smoothly on smart mobile devices including iPads, iPhones and Android devices. The software comes with tons of stunning pre-designed templates while allowing users to easily customize their digital brochures with interactive effect by adding multi-media like videos, audio, images and animations.



The drag-and-drop multilingual interface of the software allows anyone and everyone to use it in generating impressive brochures with ease. The software has continued to garner reviews and accolades from users. More information about Flip PDF Professional and other amazing solutions from FlipBuilder can be found on their website.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an innovative and professional platform that allows digital publishers to easily publish and convert their PDF files into online flipbooks and do other digital publishing works without having to break the bank. FlipBuilder has been able to provide publishers across the globe with digital publishing solutions over the years, and has gradually become one of the leading digital publishing solutions providers in the world today.