Flip PDF Professional - Edit Multimedia on Page Flip Book

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2014 --The powerful Flip Book Maker gets a new improved avatar, with the addition of flexible editing functions. The software maker, Hong Kong based Wonder Idea Technology Limited, announces about the release of their updated version of Flip PDF Professional. Users can learn more about the software on their official website FlipBuilder.com, and can be familiar with the new and enhanced features that are making this powerful Page Flip Book making tool even more feature-rich and capable.



The spokesperson of the company reveals, “We keep adding new features and functionality in our tools to make them more efficient for the users. The upgraded version brings more capabilities for users to easily edit, delete and re-arrange pages of a Page Flip Book. Moreover, one can enrich the content of a digital book by including a host of multimedia features such as images, texts, video and flash files and links and buttons.”



It is believed that the new updated software will fuel the growth of the creative industry, and now people will find it easier to create a flip PDF magazine. The tool allows users to create creative and smoothly turning digital books that one can easily access on a host of devices such as desktops, laptops, iPhones, Android Devices and others. With the help of this improved software, everyone can easily create impressive flip books.



Available for both Windows and Mac OS, the software allows inclusion of rich multimedia content so that one can come up with a PDF page turner, to meet his/her objectives in a more organized manner. According to the developers of FlipBuilder.com, the new software has all the essential features that make it the desired Page Flip Book creation tool of the modern era. Users can get to know about the tech specifications and features of the software by following the link http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf-pro/.



About Wonder Idea Technology Limited

Wonder Idea Technology Limited was founded in Hong Kong in 2008. They create a range of digital publishing tools and business software. All tools and software are user-friendly and are available at affordable prices.