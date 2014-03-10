Flip PDF Professional for Mac - Create Striking Page Turn eBooks from PDF on Mac OS

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2014 --Unarguably, digital publishing is fast gaining momentum today as authors and publishers alike are being offered effective publishing solutions that would make their digital content more engaging and interesting to end-users. FlipBuilder, a brand software developer for flipbook publishing, now introduces its Flip PDF Professional for Mac as a prime publishing application for flipbooks in the 21st century.



According to the owner of FlipBuilder, Flip PDF Professional for Mac is a flipbook maker that is specifically developed for Mac 10.5 and above with the exception of models that come with the PPC architecture. "Although flipbooks are just getting popular today, they would likely replace the conventional e-books in the next few years as digital publishing evolves in stages. Typically, flipbooks look like the real printed books; they are the animated version of real-life books as they can be opened from page to page with a flipping effect," he reveals.



Flip PDF Professional for Mac would help authors and publishers to convert a PDF file into a flip book, and multimedia files such as SWF animation, YouTube videos, hyperlinks, background music, animated text, and images can be embedded into the flipbook so as to deliver an interactive, impressive, and interesting reading experience to readers. The owner of FlipBuilder states, saying, "The software is easy to use as it comes with a drag-and-drop, point-and-click, and user-friendly interface, including powerful control tools and pre-designed templates. Users don't need any programming skills to use the software."



Furthermore, Flip PDF Professional for Mac supports a wide variety of output formats which are APP, ZIP, EXE, and HTML; and its support for HTML5 outputs makes it possible to view the flipbook on several devices such as PCs, iPhones, iPads, Androids, and Mac Apps. As a result, a typical user of the software would be able to benefit from wide readership.



While speaking about other features and benefits of the software, the owner of FlipBuilder adds thus, "The software has Google Analytics integration; and through embedded social networking buttons, readers can share the flipbook with others online. With the use of Flip PDF Professional for Mac, authors and publishers can easily spread their content online; they would be able to get their message out in an impressive digital form. The application can be used to produce catalogs, brochures, magazines, lookbooks, newspapers, books, manuals, or journals."



For full details on the Flip PDF Professional for Mac as it is being offered on the website of FlipBuilder, go to http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf-pro-mac/.