Flip PDF Professional Is Everyone's Most Loved Free Flipbook Maker by FlipBuilder

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2018 --Flipbook is the digital content readers want to read today. It is gradually sending the static PDF off the shelves not only because of its interactive look but because it often comes with richer content than the traditional PDF. This gives publishers an edge, as they can now embed creative media into their content and communicate their ideas more effectively. The free flipbook maker is what publishers need to stay ahead in the competition and make sure that their digital content is read by the largest population of the target audience.



It's time marketers and business owners give their customers what they want – the possibility of reading publications online as opposed to reading brochures, catalogs, magazines, and reports. For product display and any other kind of digital publication that is targeted at reaching a wide range of readers and designed to get the best results, the free flipbook maker is what every publisher wants to get to step up their chances of winning the market and maximizing profit.



In a statement by Mr. Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipBuilder, he said, "We have come to realize that today's businesses are ready to take advantage of any opportunity to reach out to more people. Hence, we have come up with a free flipbook maker that will help them realize their ambition. With it, they can start by transforming their old PDF files into interactive flipbooks."



Amazingly, this free flipbook maker comes with easy fix features, targeting amazing reading experience and the possibility of adding as many media as possible, including videos, slides, pictures, links and more. This is, no doubt, a must-have for every publisher who does not want to lose a client to their competitors. The software UI is very interactive and easy to use. Users need no professional design skills to create a professional flipbook that readers will love. This free flipbook maker is simply built with the amateur users in mind, allowing a first-time user to create a stunning flipbook in a few easy steps.



This free flipbook maker is a digital tool to take any business publication to the next level.



About Flipbuilder

This Hong Kong-based firm is dedicated to the development of software solutions to aid businesses across the world. They continue to impact business marketing and advertisement with their innovative tools.



For more information, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.