Flip PDF Professional, New Powerful Page-Flipping Software Now Available at Flipbuilder.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2014 --Flip PDF Professional, created by Flipbuilder, is now available for immediate purchase and download for Windows 8, 7, Vista and XP and Mac OS 10.5 and above at FlipBuilder.com.



The affordably-priced Flip PDF Professional provides a number of digital flip book-making features that allow readers to easily flip through an electronic publication just as they would flip through the pages of a printed book, magazine, newspaper or other multi-page publication. The newest version of Flipbuilder’s applications, Flip PDF Professional has many powerful, elegantly-designed features that make it the most versatile and intuitive page flip design software program on the market today.



One of Flip PDF Professional’s most exciting features is the ability it offers designers to embed video and audio files as well as text, shapes, pages, image albums, Flash, YouTube videos and links into a page-flipping eBook. Another useful feature of Flip PDF Professional is the ability to use the command line to automate the creation of page-flipping eBooks without opening the Windows desktop application.



Anyone who designs or publishes electronic literature will love Flip PDF Professional’s versatility and flexibility. For example, text imported into Flip PDF Professional is fully searchable and hyperlinks and bookmarks can be easily imported and edited manually. The program also allows the insertion of watermarks and many other design features.



With Flip PDF Professional, publication designers can publish their page-flipping eBooks online directly or batch upload flipbooks using FlipBuilder Upload Service. A number of publishing options are available.



Anyone who wants to create a professional-looking flipping-page eBook can use Flip PDF Professional to customize a publication. A number of pre-designed templates are available for download online at www.flipbuilder.com/templates-themes. Designers can apply pre-designed templates, animated scenes, backgrounds and plugins and free templates to make their publications as professional and attractive as possible.



About Flipbuilder

Flipbuilder is a software company dedicated to making the best page-flipping eBook design products possible. From design to delivery, the developers at Flipbuilder focus on simplicity in use and power in function. Their range of applications includes tools for converting almost any kind of document into an elegant flipbook. Flipbuilder’s affordably priced applications are ideal for eBook publishers, online magazine distributors, newspaper publishers, and anyone who publishes multi-age electronic literature of all kinds.



Learn more about Flip PDF Professional’s many features and take a tour of the program at http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf-pro. For more information, follow Flipbuilder on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.