Flip PDF Professional to Create Stunning Flash Catalog for Fashion Houses

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2014 --There are many various kinds of eBooks software which are available online for the utmost convenience of people worldwide. Creating flash catalogs for fashion houses can be quite a huge challenge if individuals are not equipped with the proper software and resources. It is essential to understand about the kind of software which is required in this process in order to avoid any confusions or complexities in the long run.



The Flip PDF Professional is a well-known and one-of-a-kind software which has been specifically designed in order to create flipbooks one the wide medium of internet. What’s more is that individuals can easily add hyperlinks and PDF bookmarks which play an important part in online flipbooks in the long run. Another benefit which must be taken into thorough consideration is the fact that the software now allows people to embed multimedia like photos, videos, pages, shapes, YouTube videos and even audios. Fashion houses require a sleek and trendy page-flipping ebook which tends to capture the attention of their target audience immediately, which is why using the software is not only going to save everyone a good amount of time but it is also going to provide guaranteed results that are hard to acquire from anywhere else.



In the fashion catalogs, the software tends to create all the important tools that are required for navigation and features such as photo slide show, flash animation, links, hot spots, videos and buttons are provided by the software in order to make a fashion catalog appear all the more attractive and appealing. The tremendous software is now available for downloading online and can be bought at the reasonable price of $299 in total. What’s more is that a 30 day rock solid guarantee is offered for the utmost convenience of customers worldwide. When it comes to the matter of the software’s security, is it 100% guaranteed and legit.



Those who wish to create fashion catalogs without having to waste too much time and in process can now purchase the flipping page software in order to use in on Windows 7, 8, Vista and even XP. The best part is the fact that it is also available for MAC in OS 10.5 and above. For the ultimate convenience of users, after creating the eBooks, they can upload it online through the upload online service which is exclusively available at flipbuilder.com where all the other essential details regarding the exceptional software are present.



For more information, please visit: http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf-pro/.