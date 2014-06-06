Flip PDF Series in French Released by FlipBuilder, Helping French to Create Page Flip Book Easily

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2014 --Always garnering a perfect user rating for its easy to use software in converting various documents into a first class flipbook-style digital publication, the Hong Kong based company FlipBuilder whose main website is www.flipbuilder.com has finally launched its new French website: flipbuilder.fr in 2014. The French website is launched along with the Flip PDF series, including Flip PDF, Flip PDF for Mac, Flip PDF Professional, Flip PDF Professional for Mac.



Creating astonishing life like online materials like brochures, magazines, catalog, album, manual, and textbook from different files is now a few simple clicks away by anyone with basic computer knowledge. They can choose from a great number of adjustable and impressive templates including pre-designed brochure templates, eight themes such as: classical, float, spread, neat, conciseness, lively, single slide, and calendar including their new themed packages, and no-charge vibrant and compact animated scenes for the background.



It also allows the adding of features like sounds, videos, and moving texts in the page flip book which will definitely amaze readers who can share the page in their social pages. Imagine flipping through an online-magazine that has moving contents! It will absolutely receive numerous likes. Another significant feature of the application is that the finished flip book will be conveniently displayed on Android devices, iPhone, iPad and the desktop. The brilliant application has already obtained a list of clients well-known in the industry of fashion, food, travel, photography, real estate, architecture, electronics, and automobile. Fortunately, the time has come for FlipBuilder to start a new successful relationship with French users under the management of Mr. Jake Xie.



The French site will have its own excellent customer support team which responds to users 24/7 soon. So “oui” to FlipBuilder? Visit http://flipbuilder.fr/ now!