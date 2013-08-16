Flip PDF Software Now Lets Users Integrate Images and Audio Into Page Flip Books

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2013 --FlipBuilder.com has announced users of Flip PDF software can add images and sound to their unique flipbooks. Converting from PDF files is easy. It is also simple to add multimedia using the design settings and file importing functions from the interface. The value of written content can be substantially increased by adding images. A perk of the digital age, images allow users to share content online in a different way.



Images and audio provide a more efficient means to engage readers. Getting an image into a flipbook is as simple as importing it from a PDF document, but it is also possible to import one directly from a file. All the user has to do is select the image to import it quickly into the software and their e-book. A PDF file can be created with text and graphics, using the “Import File -> Import Image” function. Pulling the image from the PDF takes more time than simply importing the image directly.



The Assistant in Flip PDF enables users to record audio. It also features a Text to Speech Engine so audio files can be generated automatically. An animated Assistant speaks out the audio, providing a narration for any type of verbal communication the flipbook designer wants to include. Users can add product instructions, advertisements, or create story books for children.



To add audio, the Text to Speech engine has to be installed. Once the software is started, the user needs to open a new project, import the PDF file, and click on the “Assistant” tab in the Design Setting panel. Clicking on “Record & Manage Audio Files” will enable the user to input text to be converted to audio, and the user can then choose the engine installed and click “Generate”. Audio can be imported directly by clicking “Import audio from existing file”. Once the audio is recorded for all pages, the user clicks “Apply” and the process is complete.



These functions enable the software to serve many purposes. Users can create story books digital pamphlets, Flash albums, introductory books, and more. For additional information on the software and image and audio features, go to http://flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a software development company that is part of Wonder Idea Technology Limited, founded in 2008 and located in Hong Kong. Its flipbook software series enables business and personal users to create e-books, magazines, brochures, flyers, reports, catalogs, newsletters and more out of ordinary files. Customer feedback and suggestions are always welcome.