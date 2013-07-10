Flip PDF v3.9.4 Is Now Available with New Flipping Book Preview, Page Edit, and Background Features

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2013 --Digital publishing software company FlipBuilder.com has announced the release of Flip PDF v3.9.4 with several new features to make it easier to preview and customize flipbooks. The new version is among a series of regular updates to the software intended to extend its usability and versatility. Still supporting the effortless conversion of PDF documents into page flipping e-books, the software is compatible with Windows 8, 7, Vista, and XP for users without any programming experience to convert files and create multimedia filled e-books.



New to Flip PDF is a preview function. Users can activate this feature when all of the settings have been completed, whether they have created a Flash, HTML5, or Mobile version of their flipbook. Preview enables the user to know exactly what the e-book will look like, even before publishing it online. Once the finished product looks as it was intended to, users can upload it in one shot and know they are pleased with the final result.



A page edit function has also been added. The software interface now features a page thumbnail panel on the right side of the editing screen. From here, users can add an image or PDF as a new page, delete a page, or adjust the order of the pages. This gives them more control over how the flipbook is organized and more flexibility after the PDF file has been converted.



Software engineers have also added a background panel to the left side of the software interface. The user can now apply their favorite background directly to the e-book, or use a background provided by the company online. In addition, users have the option of selecting their own image to use as a background. The choices when it comes to backgrounds give all the opportunity to customize each flipbook in a unique way. Accomplishing this is quick and even simpler than it was before. The versatility of Flip PDF, therefore, has been significantly enhanced for even the most novice users.



Users still have a variety of templates, themes, and scenes to choose from. The same online upload, shopping cart, and digital library functions are still available. For more information on the new Flip PDF v3.9.4 and its added features, go to http://flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/.



FlipBuilder.com is an online digital publishing software provider that is part of Wonder Idea Technology Limited, a Hong Kong based firm founded in 2008. It specializes in versatile and innovative applications for creating documents such as e-books, online magazines, brochures, corporate reports, product catalogs, and other types of multi-page documents. Businesses of all kinds are benefited with a range of functionality at an affordable price.