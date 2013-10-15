Flipbook Creator 3D PageFlip Professional Now Gets Latest Update

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2013 --3DPageFlip.com now introduces an update of its flip book maker 3D PageFlip Professional that enables handling new functions quickly and easily. The update brings advanced tools that help to develop other associated tools for converting PDF files into 3D eBook.



The latest flipbook creator is an affordable tool for the page of flipbook that helps in converting images, PDF and OpenOffice into realistic 3D eBooks. The update ensures creating advanced 3D effects with high-end 3D technology to develop digital books. The latest update now enables to develop exclusive tools that would come in handy to create elements of rich multimedia to embed in the pages.

According to the website, "3DPageFlip can be used to create digital newspapers, business brochures, e-magazines, product catalogs, image albums or and other types of eBooks. With the attention of 3D effects all of these will result in stunning rich-media output!"



Advanced software from 3D PageFlip helps to create three-dimensional panoramic background. The latest update also ensures easy usage of 3D visual effects, 360 degree-angled presentation of products and even three-dimensional spinning eBooks. The software developer commits to provide perfect tool that would help to offer a wide range of functioning ability.



The website also informs, “The latest update would enable users to use technology that would make accessing 3D publication easier to a wider genre of customers. The update would even help to come up with innovative inclusions in eBooks that might help various companies communicate with customers more efficiently.



Mark Anthony, an author mentioned, “3D PageFlip Professional has proved to be ideal in creating advanced 3D eBooks. The latest update in the software to develop tools for creating 3D eBooks is really fascinating and would help to revolutionize the concept of eBooks altogether.”



3D PageFlip Professional flipbook creator helps to develop realistic three-dimensional eBook. The latest update of page flip software for developing advanced 3D ebook developing tools would help to modify and develop upgraded ebooks to communicate with consumers effectively.



