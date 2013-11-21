FlipBook Creator: A Professional Digital Publishing Tool Available at Flippagemaker.com

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2013 --Books in digital format have been popular for some time and now magazines and newspapers are following that same path. Digital versions of print media appeal to consumers because they are lower cost and can easily be viewed on multiple devices. With the use of the internet and mobile devices, the consumers can easily take a collection of publications with them wherever they travel. Publishers must keep up with an ever-changing mobile society in order to be successful. Two-dimensional magazines are now history, a digital magazine that can mimic reality with three dimensional graphics, and is available in multiple formats, is more memorable



FlipBook Creator is low cost, ground-breaking software that will convert a flat PDF file to an exciting and professional e-magazine with brilliant page-turning effects. Publishers can customize, publish, market, and distribute their work with ease. Hundreds of pre-designed templates and images bring a publication to life with 3D effects. An animated assistant can be chosen to read the text for the consumer. Other features of this incredible publishing tool include, but are not limited to, social media integration, the ability to search text, retention of hyperlinks, and a connection to Google Analytics.



FlipBook Creator is available for multiple Windows platforms and there is a Mac version for Mac OS. Similar programs limit the number of PDF files that can be converted and published, but not FlipBook Creator. Upgrades are not limited either. The low price of $99 for the single license of the standard edition will cover upgrades for life. There is nothing more to pay, ever. The professional edition offers over 10 more exciting features not found in the standard software for the low cost of $299.



FlipPageMaker Software Co, Ltd was established in 2008 to provide innovative, cost-effective business and publishing tools. The company is committed to providing users with the best flip book maker software to create an exciting experience in the digital publishing world. Flipbook Creator and its PDF-to-flipbook software is the flagship product of this dynamic company.



See more information at: http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/