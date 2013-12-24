FlipBook Creator - a Unique Marketing Tool for E-Commerce Websites

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2013 --FlipBook Creator is the best software that helps marketing experts, online managers, business owners, and others create attractive flipbooks in the latest version of flash and HTML5 that syncs well with ecommerce websites. It is page-flip software that is involved in creating Adobe based flash flipbooks with the very intriguing and appealing page turning effect. The flipbook serves as a virtual animated magazine, brochure, catalogue, look book, and so on to keep one’s online web visitors captivated with something innovative. With e-commerce websites for small and big businesses springing up every day, it is important to have a peculiar identity to set the brand apart from its competitors. This is where FlipBook Creator comes in with its innumerable features.



The main highpoints of FlipBook Creator are as follows:-

- Quickly and easily creates unlimited 3D realistic page flipping books

- Pre-designed 400+ templates, 700+ backgrounds and 300+ animated scenes

- Output flipbooks for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets

- Distribute it online and offline through email, FTP, CD, USB devices

- Social media platforms configuration

- No technical skills required



FlipBook Creator is the best flipbook software for Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista and Windows XP. There is also a version available for Mac users. The latest update to the FlipBook Creator is the flippagemaker’s cloud services wherein one can publish and share the publication instantaneously on the flippagemaker online server.



Businesses and brands are always skeptical about the privacy of their content, but with the help of FlipBook Creator one can be rest assured because the software prevents from unauthorized use with passwords and encryptions. This restricts the flipbooks to be displayed only on the business’s website. The integration with Google analytics and SEO is the best feature to measure and assess the popularity of the flipbook.



“I purchased the FlipBook Creator recently, and it was so easy to create a flipbook that looks so creative and attractive for my ecommerce website. I am going to use it for every new look book and brochure that I need for my website.” Says Ryan L. (a satisfied FlipBook Creator’s customer).



FlipBook Creator strives to provide every business and brand owner the control to use a marketing tool that is not exploited extensively, and give themselves an edge over their competitors. The main aim is to help them add an attractive flipbook to their website easily and quickly. For more information, refer to: http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.