Flipbook Creator Adds Two Kinds of Bookmark Navigation Features

Flippagemaker.com, a designer and retailer of digital publishing software, has announced Flipbook Creator now has bookmark functions to adjust the navigation of flipbooks. Users have stated the E-navigation features are extremely helpful. It provides a fast and more preferred way for publishers and readers to connect.



The navigation functions now supported are ideal for e-books in health care, for example. People can also create online page flipping catalogs. With the updated navigation, finding products and other items in the catalog is easier and even more interesting. There are two ways to provide E-navigation in a page flip book.



Users can create a table of contents via the “Bookmark” tab on the left side panel. A table of contents has always made it easy to find things in a book. Now, readers can jump to pages of interest by clicking on each line. Another option is to click on “Bookmark Tabs”, which enables the user to create colorful digital bookmarks. This option is next to the “Bookmark” tab on the left-hand panel. Users can set the page for the bookmark and its color and caption, directly from the panel.



Flipbook Creator includes many other features for converting flipbooks from PDF files and adding multimedia. Flash and HTML5 flipbooks can include an array of templates, scenes, and background images. Adding bookmarks and table of contents provides more convenience to it all. Users can still preserve hyperlinks and integrate flipbooks with Google Analytics. They can also share flipbooks on social media or on their websites, plus email or FTP them.



Users can create e-books, magazines, catalogs, brochures, or any kind of documentation with as many pages as they want. This is where the new navigation functions come in handy. Making flipbooks most simple for readers to look through is the idea. To learn more about the software and new navigation features, go to the product page located online at http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About Flippagemaker.com

Part of Flippagemaker Software Co., Ltd. established in 2008, Flippagemaker.com is a source of innovative digital publishing software for businesses and individuals. The software has been distributed to markets throughout the world. Products include PDF to FlipBook and Office to FlipBook tools depending on the user’s application requirements.