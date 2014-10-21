FlipBook Creator, E-Book Publishing Software Now Provided to Self-Publishers at Affordable Price

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2014 --Flippagemaker.com announces special discount rates on their revolutionary FlipBook Creator for self-publishers willing to grant their service to the Flippagemaker team in exchange. The FlipBook Creator software comes with a bounty of added advantages for the users.



The leaders in the self-publishing industry – the Flippagemaker team has invited the publishers interested in publishing flip books using the FlipBook Creator to join hands with the team in the challenge of improving the public awareness of the FlipBook Creator software. In exchange for the favor provided, the team is eagerly waiting to offer huge discounts to the publishers upon the purchase of the software.



The software provides a wide range of attractive features such as instantly and easily created flipbooks to publish online, live wallpapers with animated backgrounds (over 700 background images to choose from), high security from unauthorized access, social media sharing, mobile support, frequent upgrades and many more. An exclusive package with all the premium features is ready to support an online publisher in attracting as many viewers as possible.



The sole favor Flippagemaker.com requires is to offer a backlink from the publisher’s website or blog for the company. Or else, publishers also could spread the good word about the Flippagemaker in their online journals, eBooks and ezines. The final method to win the exclusive discount is to share the company link, any related links to the software or the news about the discount in their facebook profile, page, and group or twitter account. After that, publisher should contact Flippagemaker support team to apply for a discount coupon.



About FlipBook Creator

FlipBook Creator is the premium professional level page flip software available in the market. The user-friendly software enables users to convert PDF files to authentic page flipbooks in minutes. The numerous other features allow the publisher to customize the flipbook to be unique and appealing.



Interested individuals could gather more information by visiting the official website at: http://www.flippagemaker.com/