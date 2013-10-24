FlipBook Creator: Easy to Use Business Friendly Flip Book Software Recently Launched

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2013 --Flipppagemaker.com recently launched its latest flipbook application ‘FlipBook Creator’. FlipBook Creator is a tried and tested one of its kind revolutionary software. It enables its users to make attractive, interactive and innovative Flash and HTML5 flip books. The software is user friendly. It does not require a well equipped programmer to learn the nitty gritty. Any person with an idea in mind for a flip book can learn the nuances of the software.



FlipBook Creator offers a wide range of features and customizing options. The software offers a collection of free templates and more than 400 vibrant themes to give publication a perfect professional or fun look. All the pre-designed templates are unique and exclusive to the software. It also allows the users to choose from more than 300 animation options. The software is a power packed tool box which can come handy while creating any kind of flip book. With all the design options available, users can give 3D effects to their flip book and make it look more realistic than ever.



The software can convert PDF files into Adobe Flash based flip books in blink of an eye. One of the most important features of this software is that it can easily detect any bleeds in the PDF ensuring high quality output. It allows the creator to make hyperlinks and add various important elements such as real time preview, password security option and comprehensive search options.



Any text is meant for reading and any design is meant to be seen. Hence, in order to enable users to share their flipbooks with maximum audience the software allows them to save their files in various formats including .exe, .zip along with a version viewable on mobile devices and stand alone Windows application. FlipBook Creator comes with a special social media integration that enables maximum sharing of the flipbooks online and in public eye. Flipbooks created can be directly published online using exclusive flippagemaker cloud servers.



It is observed that an interactive brochure with eye-catching effects will help selling any idea or product more than a regular PDF brochure is capable of. In this era of heavy marketing strategies a small start up can easily create amazing unlimited brochures, eBooks and flash presentations in order to please their customers. Such interesting flip books attract more traffic on a web site. These designer flipbooks are capable increasing sales magnanimously if a calculated usage is implemented. For better sales, the Flipbook Creator is equipped with SEO features. A designer can put Meta tags and description so that it may attract more viewers. The software also supports Google Analytics integration.



Flipbook Creator runs on Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP and Mac operating systems. However, once a flipbook is created a user can share it in number ways as mentioned before. It will cost a user $99 to own the original FlipBook Creator. Buyers will also receive a user manual, technical support, lifetime license along with all the upgrades.



For more details and features, and to learn about how Flipbook Creator can help business, go to http://www.flippagemaker.com/.