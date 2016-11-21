Flipbook Creator FlipHTML5 Shows Designers How to Create Flipbooks in Three Steps

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2016 --Today, FlipHTML5 - a company specializing in publishing software for designers announced the introduction of a new video that shows how to convert PDF files into flipbooks with flipbook creator. Jason, the company's president, said the video gives an explanation on how designers can use FlipHTML5, the company's new software, in three simple steps.



He continued by saying that, there is an online and desktop version of FlipHTML5. And designers can convert the PDF files in both versions. But if they want more features like unlimited file uploads, zero watermarks, or maybe they want to upload files from Google drive, designers can subscribe to FlipHTML5 paid versions. There are four of them and they all give unlimited uploads per month. The free version only gives designers a thousand uploads per month.



Jason continued by saying that the flipbook creator can be used on mobile devices like the Android and Mac. And all desktop versions like Windows and the Mac. Ken Liongs, a designer, and one of FlipHTML5 users, said FlipHTML5 helped him create a stunning page flip PDF brochure that can used be used on both the Mac and the iPad.



To help designers get the most pleasure from the software, Jason said, designers need to first use the free online version of FlipHTML5 which contains basic features like how to convert PDF to flipbook. But if they want more features, Jason suggests designers should download FlipHTML5 desktop version. It helps them do things like upload images, videos, and create slideshows for their amazing flipbooks.



The paid versions of FlipHTML5 go for retail prices starting at:



- $15 for the pro version which is billed monthly

- $29 for the gold version which is billed monthly

- $299 yearly or $25 dollars per month for the platinum version

- And the $999 version which gives designers unlimited storage, unlimited publications and many more.



For more information on how FlipHTML5 works designers can go to www.FlipHTML5.com to learn more.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Ltd is a publishing software company established in 2008 with headquarters in china and branch offices in Hongkong. Their flipbook creator FlipHTML5 has done more than 10 million publications since it started and it's used by more than 5 million publishers.