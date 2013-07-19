FlipBook Creator for HTML5, the Best Companion to iPad Readers, Is Updated to v1.2.0

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2013 --FlipBook Creator for HTML5 v1.2.0 has been introduced by flippagemaker.com, a digital software publishing company based in China. Users can still convert PDF files to a flipbook, and create flipping e-books especially for the iPad and other devices. Once of the innovative features is a user-friendly start page allowing people to open a project, create a new one, open the demo flipbook, and get support with ease.



In addition to being able to get started quickly, users of the new and updated software can take advantage of ten new flipbook templates. These offer new graphical choices and backgrounds and functions for customizing an e-book. The look of the flipbook can be further adjusted using the settings for icon color in the toolbar, form color for the search/content window, and the thumbnail color for changing the background of the thumbnail panel. Users can therefore change the look based on their needs and the type of flipbook they are creating.



Also new to FlipBook Creator are two output options. Users can now output to an FTP server by integrating their FTP account with the software. This option allows them to now upload the e-books through their own account from the software interface. The software has also been updated to enable the user to enter an e-mail address to send a flipbook to, so they can send one to friends, for example. With the two new output options, it is not necessary to output a flipbook to a local computer. In fact, they can publish an HTML flipbook directly to the web, or publish a .zip file to an e-commerce store.



The e-books created with Flip Book Creator for HTML5 v1.2.0 will run on all web browsers, even those running on HTML5. This also includes browsers on mobile platforms such as the iPad. Google Chrome, Safari, Opera, and FireFox are also supported. Other useful features include an API, real-time preview, and support for online and offline flipbook reading.



To learn more about Flip Book Creator for HTML5 v1.2.0 and its versatile features, go to http://www.flippagemaker.com/flipbook-creator-for-html5/.



About FlipPageMaker.com

FlipPageMaker.com, or FlippingBookMaker, Ltd., is a company formed in 2008 that provides innovative digital publishing software tools from its headquarters in China. Its software is intended for home and business users who can create any kind of readable document in the form of a page-flipping e-book. With the company’s utilities, it is possible to create e-books, magazines, brochures, guides, and presentations.