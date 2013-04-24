FlipBook Creator for HTML5 Upgraded to New Version Assuring Great User Experience for iPad Users

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2013 --FlipBook Creator for HTML 5 is page flip software from FlipPageMaker, the esteemed developer for flipbook maker software. “We are glad to announce that recently we have come up with our latest version of FlipBook Creator for HTML 5. The new version has been developed with all bugs fixed & the system assures a smoother run now. We promise that all our users will receive much better experience with our recently upgraded FlipBook Creator software for HTML 5”, said the spokesperson from FlipPageMaker.



Their latest flip magazine software converts PDF documents into top notch page turning flipping books for iPad users. The software users would be able to control the flipping book quality with almost any mobile or computer browser supporting CSS3 technology.



“It’s the perfect means to realize the marketing of the cross platform”, noted the second spokesperson. Added to it, he revealed that the FlipBook Creator for HTML 5 1.0.7 version allows the users to turn the flipbook pages in three ways- by dragging, through buttons and via thumbnails.



The manager from the company disclosed that their latest version of FlipBook Creator for HTML 5 would provide the users with a versatile range of free of cost templates enabling rapid flipbook building. All templates provided from the software have been preconfigured with pre-built functions, certain modules and background. He confirmed a user-friendly API.



The FlipBook Creator for HTML 5 1.0.7 version is equipped with hundreds of accurate and easy built-in options that will assist the users in editing the created flash flip-book. The alterations made would be shown immediately in preview window through in-built preview dialog-box. The users would be able to adjust background & button colors, change logos, hide buttons, control zooming activities & much more.



“We can fathom the high end popularity of HTML 5 nowadays and hence we have come up with the upgraded version of our FlipBook Creator for HTML5. The entrepreneurs planning to target iPad users can take the help from this software to market their establishment in a novel way. We ensure fantastic user experience with our software since we know that providing great customer experience is significant for your company’s success”, the manager added.



To know more: http://flippagemaker.com/flipbook-creator-for-html5/index.html



About FlipPageMaker

FlipPageMaker is a technology company providing reasonably priced functional software for business and everyday use. Their chief product is FlipBook creator that is designed to convert PDF files to interactive page turning flipbooks. This form of pulling digital publication has widespread acceptance in various sectors such as e-book industry, education industry, business field, government works etc. The users can utilize the comprehensive settings of the software to design their preferred flipbook & then publish that directly online for any purpose.