FlipBook Creator for Mac - Software to Make PDF with Fascinating Reading Experience

FlipBook Creator for Mac, an amazing new PDF to flipbook for Mac software has announced that the new edition of its program is designed to be the most reliable version to date. The software supplier, Flippagemaker Software Co., Ltd., established in 2008 in China, has fashioned the software to help Mac users create flash flipbooks that are quite striking and effective, and report that the purchase of its current version provides buyers access to a lifetime of updates, at no extra expense. The application also provides PDF to flipbook for Mac capabilities.



“We are committed to provide users with the best digital printing solutions, bring users the ultimate experience for digital publishing product,” writes the company about its apps, on the site’s about page. “Our products have gained market recognition for their quality and functionality. In many ways this has been possible thanks to a special approach to our users - the people who support our work and suggest valuable improvements.” Many customers and business clients have responded well to the company’s line of digital conversion products, which allows easy storage of PDFs and other digital media into HTML 5 and flash media.



The FlipBook Creator for Mac has seen growing popularity among users of digital reading materials, as it can convert static display of text into fascinating 3-D page turning versions of the same content, or other very interesting formats. There is a customization feature in the software that helps the flipbook to be readable on newest mobile platform such as smart phones, tablets, and both iPhones, iPad and Android-based devices. The software combined with the ease of the Mac environment, observers and many reviewers say, permits flexible design that novice creators can use without detailed programming knowledge or background in PC design.



The software may serve more advanced uses, such as integration with animation, or act in an inadvertent security function for those seeking to sell the digital content without fear of unauthorized copying (once converted to HTML 5 or flash format the text cannot be as easily copied and pasted). Representatives emphasize that flipbook conversion permits the Mac user to have more full control of the production process, without limitations and the more opportunities to create interactive online documents. The company predicts its distribution of Flip Page Creator will encourage more conversion and exploration of the HTML5 format and perhaps greater usage of the Mac GUI as well.



For more details of the software, go to http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker-mac/.