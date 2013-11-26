FlipBook Creator - Great Software to Completely Transform Online Reading Experience

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2013 --FlipBook Creator, a useful tool for creating digital e-books, now has the potential to meet a growing demand in a new digital publishing era. In addition to revolutionizing the world of digital publishing, it also helps users make their e-publications more professional and attractive looking. Conversion and multimedia features are highly beneficial, while the convenience cannot be beat.



The flipbook software is useful for many different types of businesses and personal users too. Research has shown parents are buying e-books for their kids even more. These are proving to be a popular gift for the holidays too. A report by PlayCollective and Digital Book World found nearly three-quarters of parents with kids between two and 13 will buy digital books this year. Purchases of e-reading devices, such as the Kindle Fire, are going up too.



In addition to making PDF reports and other documents look better on the business front, the software is becoming popular among children’s book makers. It can make a kid’s book more interesting while adding interactive features youngsters love. Flipping books with information in the form of a report tend to get good feedback. In fact, any document in this format has proven to catch the eyes of customers and colleagues.



With FlipBook Creator, users can convert PDF files into flipbooks with realistic 3D page-flipping effects. There are also pre-designed templates, background images, and online scenes to add. It is therefore possible to create a unique flipbook every time. These can be instantly published online, shared via social media, emailed to friends and colleagues, and saved to disk.



