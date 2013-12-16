FlipBook Creator Helping Businesses Publish PDF to Flipbook in Christmas Themes

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2013 --FlipBook Creator is making the holiday season and Christmas more appealing by helping people publish PDF to flipbook with stunning page flip effects in the Christmas themes. It can help to adorn the websites and increase festive atmosphere. Business owners can also design digital card to share genuine wish of customers on websites, social platforms, or via e-mail.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “We are happy that people are using our software to make the festival more joyful. Christmas is around the corner and our users are welcoming it through FlipBook Creator.” He further added, “The software is very easy and simple that can be followed by anyone even without any technical knowledge. We always want to have client satisfaction by offering them best software to help them make computer work easy and trouble-free.”



According to the sources, due to the approaching Christmas and holiday season, all businesses are gearing up for attracting more and more customers to them. They are taking the help of new ways for sales promotions. FlipBook Creator is one of the best tools to publish stunning page flip brochures in Christmas themes.



FlipBook Creator is page flip software that is based on the windows and help users create adobe based Flash flip books for the web with page turning effect. They can share their flipbook online and offline through FTP, USB devices, email, CD and DVD. The software has 400+ pre-designed templates to help users in making professional flipbook online and also around 700 pre-designed background images online for flipbook design.



FlipBook Creator has a helpful feature called Social Media Integration that allows readers to share the eBooks on social media platform including Facebook, Twitter and MySpace. It can also be used to attract more people with the help of social media sites.



To create a unique digital brochure in Christmas theme, go to http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/ now.



About Flip Page Maker

FlipPageMaker is a business software company that offers digital publishing tools for business and home work.