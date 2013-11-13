FlipBook Creator Helping E-Publishers to Play out Their Creativity

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2013 --FlipBook Creator is the best windows based flip book maker for promptly creating Adobe based Flash flip books for the web with page turning effect with ease. Even newbie's can create amazing digital flip books that will grab the attention of their customers. FlipBook Creator offers self E-publishers an easy and affordable way to bring their creations into existence digitally.



Authors, school children and professionals can create Cool 3D realistic Flash flip books without any training. To help its users with creativity, FlipBook creator has supplied more than 400 fantastic pre-designed templates that answer to the need of any background required for publishers. They have come up with some useful options of auto flipping, language switching, instant sharing and the option to hide or show thumbnails in their templates.



The customers of FlipBook creator have already started to use them heavily in creating attention grabbing flipbooks. FlipBook creator has facilitated its users by embedding 4 default templates to be used at will. Though one particular template seems to be the favorite of all, called the Neat template, it offers much stability and has some unique advantages as well.



The benefits of the new Neat template are:

- 3D realistic page-flipping effect for any flip book

- Add company logo to the top banner of the PDF flip

- Add your URL to the logo image as well

- Convenient thumbnail bar at the bottom

- Smooth page flipping makes for easy reading

- Show your creations with 3D page thickness using Neat Template

- Multiple options for setting page thickness as per requirement



FlipBook creator is compatible with Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP and Mac. It is a profitable investment for all creative people who want to present their material in different ways to different audiences. They are committed to providing users with the best software that answers their needs and helps them build a superior finished product. Users will receive Lifetime upgrades, support and a Lifetime License with purchase.



For more detail features of FlipBook Creator, go to http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



Flippagemaker Software Co Ltd is an established company specializing in introducing software products which are ground-breaking and inexpensive. Their user friendly products range from digital tools to business software and PC utilities.