Flipbook Creator Helping Users Create Flash and Html5 Flipbooks

FlipBook Creator, a page flip software to create flash and html5 flipbooks in minutes is helping millions of users professionals and amateur users across the globe. The number of users opting for the same has increased in the recent past. The same has resulted in experts terming FlipBook Creator as the best flip book maker as present in the market.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “We are very happy for increased in number of viewers. The reason behind our success is our continuous efforts, dedication of our team and the commitment for our work from beginning to the completion of the project. We bring the successful software for our clients with the help of our dedicated and highly qualified staff.” He further added, “We aim to continue our services in future as well by offering many more programs to users.”



According to the sources, flipbook creator is useful software for converting PDF and images into realistic page flip books. The software is available in the price of only $99. One can use different applications and features of the tool including flipbook themes, animated scenes, backgrounds and free templates to name of a few. Flipbook creator can be used by both personal and professional users. The software also allows one to create page flip album, e-magazine, e-brochure, flash catalogues and eBooks among others.



Users also get over 400 pre-designed templates that help them in creating professional flipbook online. The tool also can be integrated with Google analytics and search engine optimization. The software is available with lifetime upgrades, support and a license with purchase and can be used on various platforms including windows XP, windows vista, windows 8 and windows 7 among others. The exciting features of the tool make it easy for users to build different kinds of presentation for business meeting, story books for children and language books.



About Flip page maker (http://www.flippagemaker.com)

Flip page maker is a business software group that offers digital publishing tools for both business and home usage. The company started its services in early 2008 and is located in China.