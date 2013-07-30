FlipBook Creator Introduces New Flash Book Batch Convert Functions

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2013 --FlipPageMaker.com has announced an update to the batch convert function in FlipBook Creator, a program for converting and designing Flash and HTML5 flipbooks. It is now possible to use the batch convert function from directly within the start page, saving time and steps which were previously required in older versions. Users do not have to open the software preview window and then open the batch convert interface.



In addition to easier access, the batch convert function is now more user-friendly. It also supports all template settings, so users can set the background, scenes, themes, tool bar settings, Flash display, Flash control, and more from this screen. People are now able to control the look of their flipbook while performing a batch convert. The templates, backgrounds, and scenes can be set by clicking on “Template Settings” under the “Settings Tab”, which is part of the batch convert page.



It is also now possible to customize the import settings. Users can set the page ranges to import and choose page quality and size. They can also set watermarks or import the original bookmark or links if they so choose. Other functions which can be set include the ability to make the books searchable or not. One can also choose the path, output type, and for a flipbook to be saved in a mobile version.



Improved functionality in the batch convert feature is intended to make FlipBook Creator easier to use and more accessible. Users also do not have to adjust settings for each individual page, therefore making the design of a flipbook even faster. In addition, there are over 400 templates, 700 background images, and 300 scenes to choose from.



For even more information on this versatile software and its new features, learn more at http://flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About FlippingBookMaker, Ltd.

FlippingBookMaker, Ltd., established in 2008, offers digital publishing tools for business and home users. Improving on its product based on the needs of users, the company specializes in flipbook publishing software for converting common files into realistic flipbooks suitable for e-books, magazines, catalogs, brochures, and more. It is headquartered in China and distributes business software and PC utilities to customers around the world.