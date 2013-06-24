Flipbook Creator Introduces User-Friendly Images Editing Feature

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2013 --Flipbook Creator Professional, a digital publishing software product from FlipPageMaker.com, has announced that the program integrates an editing feature that lets users easily add images, links, movies, and more on flipbook pages. A number of editing functions are provided. Users can add images to pages by selecting them from the computer and uploading each to the flipbook using the software’s interface. In addition to computer files, users can input links to images on the web or movies on YouTube, for example.



Users can also customize images into a photo slideshow. After selecting the images from the computer, the slideshow effect can be chosen and all the user then has to do is define the background color and border color, define the image shadow and position, and save the settings. Images will pop up and slide one by one whenever a flipbook reader comes to the page where the slideshow is located.



While being extremely useful for showing photos, the slideshow feature is also perfect for showing product details. Many people and businesses use flipbooks when publishing new products. The slideshow can be put to use to market each product in a new and surprising way. Using this feature is accomplished easily within the main flipbook editing page. The simple steps are as follows:



Step 1 – Launch FlipBook Creator Professional. Find the PDF file on the computer to be converted into a flipbook.

Step 2 – Click on the “Edit Pages” button to reach the Flip Page Editor interface.

Step 3 – Click where it says “Select Image Displayer to Insert” on the toolbar. This defines the image insert mode and allows for a shadow area to be added on the object page where the images will be shown.

Step 4 – Set Slideshow Properties. Select the images from the computer. Slideshow effects are featured on a list. Select the desired effect and then define the background color and border color. The image shadow and position is defined next to complete the customization step.

Step 5 – Click “Save and exit”. This completes the process of adding an image and photo slideshow to the e-book.



Flipbook Creator Professional includes many more features for customizing e-books, magazines, brochures, and more. Users can easily integrate video, audio, Flash, and graphics to entice readers. In addition, the flipbooks can be shared online, social media, and on mobile devices. For more details about how the software works, visit http://flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker-pro/.



