Flipbook Creator Is a Good Helper for Web Designer

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2013 --Web designers and developers have traditionally been left with complex and technical tools to get the job done. Flipbook Creator provides an easy way to convert PDF files into page flipping e-books with pre-designed templates, images, and scenes. These flipbooks can then be shared online via the company’s cloud services, or via email, FTP, or storage device. All of these tasks can be completed using the same software interface.



One of the most attractive points about Flipbook Creator is its price. At $99, there are no other software tools available for commercial use at a lower cost, plus the features included have not yet been duplicated by any other product. It is officially the standard version of the software. Many users, however, are satisfied with the features and do not need to switch to the pro version. The software, therefore, presents a truly unique setup that has already revolutionized digital publishing.



Users, no matter what kind of flipbook they create with the software, find the product easy to use. Even the pre-designed templates can be customized quickly, and saved for use again if necessary to satisfy particular projects for specific clients. The simple controls even allow the addition of a logo to the player, so one has no trouble customizing a flipbook to their brand and marketing their product.



Sharing a flipbook is also easy for Web designers and developers. Reaching out to an audience has never been easier than it is with the Internet. Flipbook Creator capitalizes on this fact by making it simple to share flipbooks online. Users can upload their creations to a website by embedding the code. Control tools make this process straight forward and doable by anyone regardless of their level of technical experience.



In addition, the software allows flipbooks to be published with the ability to be read on a mobile device. A special mobile version of an e-book can be created at the click of a button. This compatibility expands the number of people who can access the flipbook, since so many are using iPhones, iPads, and other mobile devices to do their reading, shopping, and research. Flipbook Creator does so much more to save costs and time for developers. For more information on the software, go to the product page at http://flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About FlipPageMaker.com

FlipPageMaker.com offers innovative digital publishing software for homes and businesses. The company has grown based on unique ideas and software tools for converting PDF and other file types into Flash-based flipbooks. It is part of Flippagemaker Software Co., Ltd, an organization based in China and founded in 2008.