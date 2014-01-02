FlipBook Creator Is Now Used by the Real Estate Industry to Make Digital Brochure

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2014 --FlipBook Creator, a digital publishing tool for converting PDF to flash magazine, is now a preferred tool in the real estate industry. Real estate agencies are now using the software to introduce houses for sale and include images and text descriptions. These integral functions of the program enable homes to be sold with the most preferred media available.



In addition, digital brochures are easy to share online. Customers are always looking to the Internet for information, and FlipBook Creator is great for distributing information in a new and unique way. Flipbooks can also be uploaded anywhere online, making them easy to access.



Users can design their flipbooks in any way they want. They can feature just a few pages. Sometimes less is more – users can add the most essential details and have the attractive page turn effect to their advantage. Agents can describe the property in text fields and add the images they want of each house.



In fact, one can create as many publications as they want. Real estate offices can therefore continue publishing flipbooks on available properties and use the hundreds of templates, images, and scenes to accentuate the flipbooks. Even more, the company’s cloud services enable each to be published and shared online instantly. There’s no need for a separate host or website.



The software also supports mobile and handheld devices, flipbook distribution via social media, and provides tools for adding audio, video, photo slideshows, and more. Place a link to let the reader decide on whether to find out more about a product. The possibilities are nearly limitless for Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, and Windows XP users. A Mac version is also sold.



For more information on how FlipBook Creator is useful for real estate businesses, go to http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About Flippagemaker.com

Flippagemaker.com is the website of FlipPageMaker, Ltd., a digital publishing software company based in China. Founded in 2008, the company provides flipbook creating tools to individuals and businesses around the world. Its software is constant improved based on consumer feedback and market demand.