FlipBook Creator - Make PDF to Flipbook Form and Open a New Digital Publishing Era

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2013 --With the jet speed growth in technology, everything right from books to presentations have all come to the computer screen, then why not innovate on the same? Many people still use the basic Microsoft office to make all their presentations, it is undoubtedly the most effective tool, but the look of the presentation can be enhanced by the using the FlipBook creator and not having everything in a document or sheet form, but making it a comprehensive and attractive book.



The FlipBook creator by the Flippagemaker business software group is a tool that can be effectively used to gain the interest of the people who read and watch your presentations, it is also an effective tool with audio visual learning for children as the uninteresting matter can be made attractive and colorful to capture their attention. These are the key functions that can be performed with the software:



-Unlimited publications can be created with 3D realistic page flipping effect.

- The FlipBook can be used on nearly every portable device like smart phones, tablets etc.

- Vast distribution of the flipbook online through e-mails and offline through CD/DVD etc. which proves to be much easier.

- Creation of professional flip books with the help of over 400 pre designed templates, over 700 background images and over 300 online fantastic scenes to make the flip book with an animated background.

- The flippagemaker's cloud services help you to publish and share any publication instantly. Also, via social networking sites.

- Can be integrated with Google Analytics for better SEO.

- Matter of importance like bookmarks, hyperlinks, contents table can be saved from the original.

- Easy and quick application of the look of the flip book with the help of various colour, background and sound choices.

- Comes with a lifetime licence, upgrades and support package.



About Flippagemaker

Flippagemaker business software group is a brand that is reliable, innovative and advanced with the making of supplementary online publication software. Their mission is to provide the customer with top quality digital printing solutions, the best experience in the digital printing of a product, and better technology at very affordable prices, keeping in mind the limitations of some people when it comes to the use of technology.