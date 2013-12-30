FlipBook Creator Makes PDF File with Compelling Page Turning Effect

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2013 --FlipBook Creator now provides a tool for creating customized e-books that appear as realistic page flipping books on a computer screen. Flipping books can also be customized. Users can change the size, tool bar buttons, color, page flip orientation and other aspects to make each e-book unique. There are also built-in templates, backgrounds, and scenes to add including animations.



Simple PDF files are often not enough to get the message across. Users of the software can convert these easily and have a realistic page turning effect to maximize the quality of their documents. Flipbook style documents can easily be uploaded online. The company offers an upload online service so customers can make their flipbooks available on its own server. They do not have to have a website or a place to store the files.



The software creates flipbooks compatible with any computer, PC or Mac, and portable device. People can read the book from anywhere and businesses can create catalogs and brochures viewable on any system. The ability to create a fluent e-book with multimedia such as videos, images, and links heightens its value as a sales tool.



FlipBook Creator is ideal for creating internal magazines, brochures, photo albums, and user manuals. An e-magazine can be created in little time and distributed to customers. The realistic page turning experience is great for almost any type of document read on a computer. Flipbooks can present any type of information in almost any way, allowing companies to expand on their brand and better communicate with customers.



The software runs on Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, and Windows XP, while a Mac version is also available. A free trial can be downloaded while the company offers a 30-day money back guarantee.



For more information on FlipBook Creator, go to www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About FlipPageMaker Ltd.

FlipPageMaker Ltd. is part of Flippagemaker Business Software Group based in China. Started in 2008, it provides digital publishing tools for homes and businesses around the world. Its PDF and Office to FlipBook publishing tools allow users to create interactive multimedia page-flipping e-books out of common files. For more PDF flip book tools, visit FlipBook Creator Home.