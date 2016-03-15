Flipbook Creator Mobissue Released New Examples of Splendid Mobile Catalog

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --For any product or service, catalogs are extremely important as potential customers look through them for availing the complete product or service description. So it is of utmost importance that these catalogs be designed in a way that they emit the complete information and at the same time catches the eye. Same is with the digital catalogs. Presenting a whole new way of creating, designing and presenting digital catalogs, Mobissue has given immense options to the marketers. The website has recently been updated with the fresh new examples of how the catalogs can be designed to give amazing effects through their software. These examples are added to showcase the true impact that can be added to the catalogs through their new software.



Created by Frankie D. Erler, the new and young designer of Mobissue, these examples showcase the whole new way of creating and designing the catalogs to attract potential customers. Understanding the potential customer's behavior and expectations, the catalogs can be designed accordingly. Frankie has done the same to come up with the examples that present the unique designs that catalogs can be designed according to.



Mobissues' flipbook creator can be used optimally to provide significantly impactful features to the catalog design. It allows adding the information and communicating it through interactive videos, informative audios, illustrative images, powerful HTML5 animations and much more. All these features are supported flawlessly by the software which also allows their use with maximum ease. The code-free user friendly interface assists everyone to create their own designs in just a few clicks.



Now that the website home page has been updated with a series on new examples to inform users the whole new ways of adding interactive effects through the flipbook creator to the digital catalog, the makers have taken a positive step towards easing things down for their clients.



