FlipBook Creator Now Adds New Features, Designs Digital Catalog

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2013 --FlipBook Creator is now updated with a few new features. The innovative tool can now design digital catalog with flash page flipping effect. As users can easily publish PDF to flash magazine, e-catalog online, it adds new way of communication between a customer and commercial business. In addition, it adds related features such as retention of original links in PDF file after being imported. Users can customize theme and background for the catalog and can add audio file with animated assistant for introducing product catalog.



According to a spokesperson of the company, “We have improvised on our existing FlipBook Creator and introduced few added features to upgrade it. Our latest upgradation would help you create excellent digital catalogs no time. You can share your own e-books easily now.” FlipBook Creator is an innovative tool that comes in handy to create advanced flipbooks compatible with iPhone, iPad, Mac, personal computer and several mobile devices. Online publishers can now introduce page flipping effect with stunning flash feature on various online e-catalog. The tool proves to be important to develop flipbooks on servers or local computers. It also helps to publish flipbooks directly on online cloud based servers.



The spokesperson also added, “Our latest tool is easily downloadable and can be installed on all computers that run on Mac or Windows. Our latest inclusion would certainly help you to control a host of your in-house publication and make it attractive enough with various animations or images. You can also include animated assistance and audio file on product catalog”



FlipBook Creator also helps to get free updates as standard desktop software. The tool offers exclusive control over innumerable PDF files on all computing devices and cloud platforms. Users can now customize the theme and background of catalog brochures. FlipBook Creator is widely used to develop enriched HTML5 media books and other related interactive demonstrations online. Latest tools of the software are also compatible to various mobile browsers of Windows, Android and iOS operated devices. Latest cloud service also adds the advantage of easy publication and sharing across web platform.



About FlipBook Creator

FlipBook Creator is innovative software that helps book publishers and self-publishers an easy alternative to fulfill requirements of digital publishing. Their latest inclusion of innovative tool offers an option to include pre-designed templates and animated background for various online publications. For details, visit http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.