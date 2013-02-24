FlipBook Creator Now Available in Standard and Professional Versions

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2013 --FlipBook Creator software not only makes it convenient to convert PDF to flipbook. It is also available in standard and professional versions. Customers requiring editing functions to add video, text, flash, photo slideshows, and more can take advantage of the professional version, while users not needing these can purchase a lower cost version of the software.



With FlipBook Creator Professional users can embed Flash or YouTube videos with ease, providing readers with additional content that can add to the informative and entertaining qualities of e-books. The page flip software also allows the addition of text to the original file, in addition to Flash images, graphics, and effects. Multimedia objects in various formats are supported and the user can also insert buttons and notes with each.



Photo slideshows are another multimedia element supported by the professional version. Like video, these allow readers to be immersed in content that provides an alternative to reading text. Visual content has numerous advantages, among them having the e-book be more attractive and appealing to a more diverse audience. With this benefit comes a higher price tag. This flip book maker for Windows v1.8.8 is available for $299.



Available for just $99, the standard version of FlipBook Creator for Windows v3.8.8, supports the same ability to convert PDF files for viewing on the Web. Users can also make e-books readable on mobile and handheld devices and customize the flipping book to have a certain look and feel. In addition, free templates and themes are available. The program also preserves hyperlinks, bookmarks, text orientation, and the Table of Contents from PDF files.



Even with fewer features, the standard version supports sharing on social media sites and includes tools for Google Analytics and SEO. Both page flip programs are available for Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, and Windows XP. Information on FlipBook Creator Professional for Windows v1.8.8 is available at http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker-pro/index.html while more details on FlipBook Creator for Windows v3.8.8 can be found at http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/index.html.



About Flippagemaker Business Software Group

Created in 2008, Flippagemaker Business Software Group now offers a variety of digital publishing tools for business and the general public. Its high-quality and functional products are constantly being updated based on actual user feedback. These products include publishing tools for converting PDF files into multimedia-capable flip books, and more.