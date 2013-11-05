FlipBook Creator Now Converts PDF to Flash Magazine Fantastically

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2013 --FlipBook Creator offers self E-publishers an easy and affordable way to bring their creations into existence digitally. FlipBook Creator has software that makes it easy for anyone to create Cool 3D realistic Flash flip books without any programming skills. In two simple steps users can create a fantastic PDF to flash magazine based on both flash or HTML5.



The benefits of the new Flipbook Creator version are:

- 3D realistic page-flipping effect for any flip book

- Easily compatible with mobiles and smart devices

- More than 400 pre-designed templates to choose from

- In excess of seven hundred pre-designed background images available

- More than 300 online amazing scenes to get an animated background

- Availability of cloud services to publish and instantly share your creations through social networks

- Google Analytics and Search Engine Optimization for tracking and reach

- Save hyperlinks, bookmarks, table of contents from the original PDF file

- Multiple Customization options



FlipBook creator is compatible with Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP and Mac. It comes with 30 day money back guarantee and is well worth the investment for all creative people who want to reach the huge audience worldwide and capture their imagination in their creations. They are committed to providing users with the best digital printing solutions and presenting to users the ultimate experience for a digital publishing product. Users will receive Lifetime upgrades, support and a Lifetime License with purchase.



About Flippagemaker Software Co Ltd

Flippagemaker Software Co Ltd was started in 2008 and is an established company with its headquarters in China and branch offices in Hong Kong. They specialize in introducing products which are innovative and cost-effective. Their products range from digital publishing tools to business software and PC utilities. For More, refer to http://flippagemaker.com/.