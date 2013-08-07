FlipBook Creator Now Enables Users to Include Various Animations with Their PDF Flip Pages

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2013 --Users of FlipBook Creator now have the ability to incorporate animations into their flipbooks, making the publications and content more engaging to readers in any market. The new functionality is in addition to the high quality backgrounds and various multimedia which can be added. Dynamic background scenes are a major part of what makes a flipbook unique, and makes it more visually appealing to readers.



New scenes are added with each update of the software. These scenes can be simply to interest readers, while others are concise or professional. Users can apply any of these via the software interface, whether they are creating a digital brochure, children’s e-book, or any other type of page-flipping publication. While more scenes are added with each new version, users can also add their own scenes.



When it comes to animation, people can add many different types. A plugins tool is included to support animated text, images, links, and more. In addition, people can add music and YouTube videos. Animations add a great deal to the graphical content. As a flipbook can be high tech in nature, choosing the right places to put them is a skill and an optimal level of multimedia content can help expand readership, sales, and following.



There are also two music players in the software, plus slideshows for showing photo albums, publicity photos, or banners. Aside from regular software updates, there are also online plugins which can be downloaded and installed conveniently to expand the functionality of the software. This saves time in that users do not have to wait for full software versions to come out. They can also start publicizing their business and brand instantly.



FlipBook Creator allows even inexperienced users to create professional looking e-books with multimedia and engaging content. For more details on the software, creating animations, and integrating plugins, go to the product page at http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About FlipPageMaker.com

FlipPageMaker.com creates digital publishing software and distributes it to customers around the world. Founded in 2008, the company has focused on quality, customer service, and innovative products suitable for all types of businesses and individuals. It continues to expand and improve upon flipbook conversion tools.