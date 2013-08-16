FlipBook Creator Now Lets Users Add Introduction Slider to Page Flip E-Books

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2013 --The Smart Introduction Slider, one of many recent updates, has been added to FlipBook Creator, a software tool for creating Flash and HTML5 flipbooks from PDF files. One of many new plugins, the Smart Slider can be used to introduce a flipbook. It can include images and dynamic text, engaging readers before they even open the pages of the e-book.



The Smart Slider, like all of the other features of FlipBook Creator, is contained in a logical interface the most novices of users can understand. A few simple steps are required to set the introductions. These include.



Step 1: Double click on the “smart-intro-slider” option in the plugins tab. This action will apply the introduction so the user can proceed.

Step 2: Import images and edit text for these in the Plugins Settings interface.

Step 3: Proceed with editing the Display Settings, including margin, transparency, and layer.

Step 4: Click “Apply” to save the settings. A preview of the results is also provided.



With an interesting introduction, flipbook designers can catch people’s eyes in an effective way. People are often more likely to continue reading if they like the introduction, so the images and text included are important to consider when working on the settings. Other options are to include a company logo, to improve brand awareness. It is also possible to close the slider if it is not being used.



In addition to creating an introduction, FlipBook Creator includes many multimedia functions for users to take advantage of. They can set templates, background images, and scenes. Sounds and colors can also be included along with audio narration. The software can be used to create any kind of digital document intended to be read by others. Flipbooks can be read on any computer or device supporting Flash or HTML5, including mobile devices such as iPhone and Windows phones.



For more information on FlipBook Creator and the new Smart Introduction Slider plugin, go to http://flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About Flippagemaker.com

Flippagemaker.com is part of Flippagemaker Software Co., Ltd., a software company founded in 2008 in China. Its products include digital publishing software tools for homes and businesses. These have gained recognition in markets throughout the world and allow users to create page-flipping e-books out of common files such as PDF and Office documents.