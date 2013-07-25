FlipBook Creator Now Provides Convenient Way to Access Free Templates and Themes

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2013 --FlipBook Creator, the digital publishing software allowing users to create page-flipping e-books out of PDF files, also provides access to free templates and themes. These are easily accessed using the start page and Online Templates interface in the Design Setting panel. Available in FlipBook Creator 3.9.4 and above, the templates and themes help to customize the look of each publication created with the software. Customizing each flipbook is also extremely simple with the tools provided in the product.



The start page provides an interface to get started with a flipbook. It also offers a view of the FlipBook Design Library, where users can see the latest numbers of Online Templates & Themes, Online Scenes, and Online Backgrounds. The date which the libraries have been updated is also displayed, so users know exactly when new options become available. Users can access each category as each one is featured as a hyperlink to the site.



In addition, the Design Setting panel provides even more convenient access. By clicking on “More free online templates here…” the Online Templates interface can be reached. Within each template, there are dozens of high quality themes to go along with it. The full list of templates and themes is available where users can install and apply their favorite ones instantly. Just clicking on the right ones is the only thing users need to do to apply the preferred template and theme to a flipbook. These are all available through the software interface; users do not even have to go to the company website.



There are over 400 pre-designed templates currently available, and the number continues to grow. Users can also apply more than 300 scenes and 700 background images. The combinations are almost limitless so creating a unique flipbook for representing any product, brand, or personal project is easy. Combined with an innovative 3D page flipping effect, the software allows for grabbing the attention of any audience.



